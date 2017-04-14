U.S. dollar net longs rebound from five-week low - CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their
bullish bets on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net
longs from a five-week low, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by
Reuters.
The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.04
billion in the week ended April 11, up from $14.67 billion the
previous week which was the lowest since Feb. 28.
Net shorts on the Japanese yen fell to 34,764
contracts, the fewest since Dec. 6.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Trott)