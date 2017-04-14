UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs rebound from five-week low: CFTC, Reuters data

(Add background, details, table)
NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their
bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net
longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters
and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on
Friday.
Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts
about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his
pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of
his and the Republicans' failure to gather enough votes to enact
healthcare reform last month.
The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.04
billion in the week ended April 11, up from $14.67 billion the
previous week which was the lowest since Feb. 28.
It was unclear whether speculators pared their net longs in
reaction to Trump's view in a Wall Street Journal interview
published late Wednesday where he said the dollar was "getting
too strong," which may hurt the economy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six other currencies, eased nearly 0.7 percent this week
as traders shifted out of dollar into the Japanese yen in a
safe-haven move on geopolitical concerns about U.S. tensions
with Syria, Russia and North Korea.
Speculative net shorts on the Japanese yen
fell to 34,764 contracts, the fewest since Dec. 6.
The dollar recorded a 2.2 percent drop against the Japanese
currency this week and reached its lowest level since
Nov. 17 at 108.52 yen. It also broke below its 200-day moving
average against the yen, which is a bearish technical sign for
the greenback.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
Net $5.171 billion long
April 11, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 43,316 41,313
Short 78,080 87,113
Net -34,764 -45,800
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
Net $1.521 billion long
April 11, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 173,594 155,468
Short 192,550 166,873
Net -18,956 -11,405
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
Net $7.749 billion long
April 11, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 31,871 30,741
Short 137,772 130,414
Net -105,901 -99,673
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
Net $1.725 billion long
April 11, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 13,107 5,694
Short 23,235 19,519
Net -10,128 -13,825
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
Net $2.255 billion long
April 11, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 31,432 38,535
Short 63,766 68,760
Net -32,334 -30,225
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
Net $3.751 billion short
April 11, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 76,747 90,215
Short 31,596 40,622
Net 45,151 49,593
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
Net $0.257 billion long
April 11, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 86,813 80,979
Short 99,488 90,667
Net -12,675 -9,688
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
Net $1.026 billion long
April 11, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 19,008 17,009
Short 34,161 31,733
Net -15,153 -14,724
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Bill Trott, G Crosse)