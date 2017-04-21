U.S. dollar net long bets rise in latest week-CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK, April 21 Speculators lifted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.34 billion in the week ended April 18, up from $15.04 billion the previous week. Sterling net short contracts, meanwhile, fell to their lowest since early March. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by G Crosse)