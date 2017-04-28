版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 04:09 BJT

U.S. dollar net longs little changed from last week-CFTC, Reuters data

April 28 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar were little changed from last week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.29 billion in the week ended April 25, from $15.34 billion the previous week.

Japanese yen net short positions, meanwhile, fell to 26,869 contracts, their lowest since late November. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐