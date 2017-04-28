U.S. dollar net longs little changed from last week-CFTC, Reuters data

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar were little changed from last week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.29 billion in the week ended April 25, from $15.34 billion the previous week.
Japanese yen net short positions, meanwhile, fell to 26,869 contracts, their lowest since late November. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft)
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock