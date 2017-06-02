UPDATE 1-Dollar net longs fall to 9-month low; euro longs at 6-year high -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, comment, byline, details on the euro, dollar
contracts)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 2 Net long positions on the U.S.
dollar fell sharply in the latest week to their lowest since
September, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $7.53
billion in the week ended May 30, from $8.25 billion the
previous week.
The dollar has been on a downward spiral so far this year,
losing more than 5 percent of its value against a basket of six
major currencies, despite the Federal Reserve being on
tightening path compared with other major central banks.
Problems related to U.S. Donald Trump's administration have
weighed on the dollar as well as a lackluster batch of U.S.
economic data this year, such as Friday's weaker-than-expected
U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for May.
After the jobs data, interest rate futures on Friday priced
in a 96 percent chance of a Fed rate increase on June 14,
according to the CME's FedWatch.
"U.S. data hasn't been great and even if the Fed hikes they
won't provide any strong guidance on future tightening, which
would be disappointing to dollar bulls," said Kathy Lien,
managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New
York.
"But the hike won't help the dollar unless the Fed suggests
that more tightening is on the way which is unlikely given the
lack of progress on tax cuts and fiscal spending -- two things
that are crucial to ongoing optimism from the Fed," she added.
The euro zone, on the other hand, is a different story, with
euro net longs rising to a more than six-year high, CFTC data
showed.
Since the last European Central Bank meeting late April, the
euro zone economy has seen improvements and as a result,
euro/dollar has risen nearly 4 percent.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$5.896 billion
May 30, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 43,404 41,920
Short 95,679 93,576
Net -52,275 -51,656
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$-10.186 billion
May 30, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 176,226 175,032
Short 103,357 110,187
Net 72,869 64,845
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$2.383 billion
May 30, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 45,574 49,166
Short 75,225 73,033
Net -29,651 -23,867
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$2.374 billion
May 30, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 8,735 6,118
Short 27,247 25,903
Net -18,512 -19,785
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$7.296 billion
May 30, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 23,711 29,681
Short 121,898 128,790
Net -98,187 -99,109
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$-0.229 billion
May 30, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 43,148 42,892
Short 40,081 40,257
Net 3,067 2,635
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$-2.005 billion
May 30, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 112,479 98,609
Short 37,477 44,311
Net 75,002 54,298
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.393 billion
May 30, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 16,886 14,018
Short 22,425 23,235
Net -5,539 -9,217
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David
Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)