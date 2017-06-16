UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs fall to lowest since August-CFTC, Reuters data

(Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, table,
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long
positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest
level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters
and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on
Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48
billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the
previous week.
Up until the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike on
Wednesday, the dollar had been on a declining trend this year
amid a spate of soft data such as U.S. inflation and non-farm
payrolls.
Aside from the rate increase, the Fed also maintained its
outlook for a total of three interest rate increases this year
as well as three more projected for 2018. It also announced a
quicker-than-expected start to the unwinding its balance sheet
beginning this year.
The Fed viewed the U.S. economy's soft patch as temporary in
nature and should not affect its tightening stance. Analysts
said this should help the dollar's prospects.
"A dovish Bank of Japan and European Central Bank have
helped support the dollar with dollar/yen and euro/dollar
showing possible reversal signs in their respective bearish and
bullish trends," said London-based Fawad Razaqzada, market
analyst at Forex.com.
"Thus, the dollar may be able to appreciate despite the
weakness in U.S. macro figures. For now, investors are giving
the Fed the benefit of the doubt – only just."
The dollar index so far this year though was still down
nearly 5.0 percent, on track for its worst yearly performance in
10 years.
Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year
high, with 79,053 contracts, CFTC data showed.
Ahead of the Fed's midweek rate meeting, the euro had
climbed to highs for the year against the dollar, in line with
increasing long speculative positioning on the currency.
Friday's data from Europe, however, suggested little scope
for the ECB to back off its low rate policies as inflation was
confirmed at a slower rate of 1.4 percent annually in May, below
the bank's target, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at
Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
In other currencies, sterling net shorts rose to their
largest since early May, with 39,441 contracts.
The pound has been under a cloud of political uncertainty
after Prime Minister Theresa May weakened her mandate with a
disappointing performance in last week's UK election.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$5.742 billion
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 34,160 39,736
Short 84,713 94,763
Net -50,553 -55,027
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$-11.081 billion
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 164,227 164,889
Short 85,174 90,880
Net 79,053 74,009
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$3.143 billion
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 40,552 40,147
Short 79,993 76,863
Net -39,441 -36,716
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$1.866 billion
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 8,518 6,752
Short 22,978 23,307
Net -14,460 -16,555
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$6.691 billion
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 26,781 26,492
Short 115,376 120,993
Net -88,595 -94,501
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$0.114 billion
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 33,134 39,101
Short 34,645 39,215
Net -1,511 -114
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$-2.654 billion
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 123,468 115,601
Short 27,654 30,780
Net 95,814 84,821
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$-0.115 billion
13 Jun 2017 Prior week
week
Long 27,261 19,348
Short 25,666 21,133
Net 1,595 -1,785
