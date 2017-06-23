版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 24日 星期六 03:51 BJT

Speculators boost net long U.S. dollars; euro longs fall -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, June 23 Speculators boosted net long positions on the U.S. dollar, after slashing them the previous week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $7.82 billion in the week ended June 20, from $6.48 billion the previous week.

Euro net longs, meanwhile, fell to a one-month low after hitting a more than six-year high the previous week, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐