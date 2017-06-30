FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
U.S. dollar net longs fall to lowest in about a year -CFTC, Reuters
2017年6月30日 / 晚上8点14分 / 1 天前

U.S. dollar net longs fall to lowest in about a year -CFTC, Reuters

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Speculators cut net long positions on the U.S. dollar to the lowest level in nearly a year, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $4.50 billion in the week ended June 27, from $7.82 billion the previous week, and the lowest since the first week of July last year.

Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose in the latest week, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

