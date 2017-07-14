UPDATE 1-Speculators trim net long U.S. dollar bets, up yen short bets: CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details on dollar, yen contracts, table, comments, byline) By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Speculators this week slashed net long bets on the U.S. dollar to their lowest since mid-May last year, and boosted Japanese yen net short bets to their largest since mid-March, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, fell to $62.5 million in the week ended July 11. Net long bets on the U.S. dollar were at $135 million the previous week. In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net futures contracts in the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real, and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position valued at $4.78 billion, the largest since May 2016. "The dollar has continued to lose steam here from a speculative perspective," said Karl Schamotta, director of global product and market strategy at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies this week to a near 10-month low after disappointing data supported the caution raised this week by several policymakers, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen about the softening in inflation since February. On Friday, traders reduced their view the Fed would raise rates again before year-end. Traders are likely to have turned more bearish on the dollar, following this week's developments, Schamotta said. THE RETURN OF THE CARRY TRADE Japanese yen net shorts, meanwhile, grew to their largest since mid-March, with 112,125 contracts, CFTC data showed. "What you are looking at is that the carry trade is back," Schamotta said, referring to investors borrowing at low rates in one currency to invest in another with higher returns. Speculators are borrowing yen and investing in high-yielding currencies such as the Aussie, the kiwi, the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso, thereby creating selling pressure on the yen and boosting higher yielding currencies. "You will continue to see this divergence for probably the next few months," Schamotta said. "The Bank of Japan is marching to a very different drum. Dovishness still prevails there." Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $12.303 billion July 11, 2017 Prior week week Long 40,778 43,648 Short 152,903 118,684 Net -112,125 -75,036 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-12.008 billion July 11, 2017 Prior week week Long 190,267 185,925 Short 106,479 108,461 Net 83,788 77,464 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $1.938 billion July 11, 2017 Prior week week Long 46,614 54,025 Short 70,752 81,792 Net -24,138 -27,767 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-0.027 billion July 11, 2017 Prior week week Long 10,359 10,928 Short 10,151 11,041 Net 208 -113 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $0.666 billion July 11, 2017 Prior week week Long 46,080 34,300 Short 54,684 73,672 Net -8,604 -39,372 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-2.81 billion July 11, 2017 Prior week week Long 55,950 57,544 Short 19,144 25,130 Net 36,806 32,414 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-2.733 billion July 11, 2017 Prior week week Long 125,291 119,408 Short 27,432 34,549 Net 97,859 84,859 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-2.304 billion July 11, 2017 Prior week week Long 45,435 44,484 Short 13,530 15,351 Net 31,905 29,133 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Diane Craft and Jonathan Oatis)