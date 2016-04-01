U.S. dollar net longs fall to lowest since May 2014-CFTC, Reuters data

Comerica profit soars 41.7 pct as bad loan provisions plunge
Jan 17Regional bank holding company Comerica Inc reported a 41.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as it set aside less money for bad loans.
April 1 Speculators slashed bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, with net longs falling to their lowest in nearly two years, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $4.65 billion in the week ended March 29, from $5.91 billion the previous week. Dollar net longs came in below $10 billion for a seventh consecutive week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)
* Worldwide net sales of $966 million were slightly above $961 million a year ago for two months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Certain of its stockholders intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 12.5 million shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: