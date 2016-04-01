UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs hit lowest in almost two years -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds comment, table, details on dollar and euro contracts) April 1 Speculators slashed bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a fourth straight week, with net longs falling to their lowest in nearly two years, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $4.65 billion in the week ended March 29, from $5.91 billion the previous week. Dollar net longs came in below $10 billion for a seventh consecutive week. In March, the dollar index fell 3.7 percent, its weakest monthly performance since April last year. The dollar has struggled as revised interest rate forecasts from the Federal Reserve, or the so-called "dot plots", released a few weeks ago showed just two rate increases in 2016. In contrast, at the December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank projections showed at least four rate hikes this year. Even a strong U.S. jobs report for March released on Friday was not expected to change the Fed's dovish view on the U.S. economy. "The higher unemployment rate confirms that more improvements need to be seen before the Fed can pull the trigger on raising rates," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. "The increase in the jobless rate guarantees that rates will remain unchanged in April and unless the next two retail sales and/or earnings reports show big improvements, monetary policy will be held steady in June as well." In other currencies, euro net shorts continued to decline, to their lowest in roughly a month in the latest week. Net euro shorts fell to 63,811 contracts from 66,053 the week before. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 29 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 84,870 82,812 Short 30,483 29,466 Net 54,387 53,346 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 29 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 93,726 91,334 Short 157,537 157,387 Net -63,811 -66,053 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 29 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 38,926 38,526 Short 78,954 76,249 Net -40,028 -37,723 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 29 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 17,932 19,391 Short 13,285 15,205 Net 4,647 4,186 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 29 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 28,146 21,807 Short 34,326 36,816 Net -6,180 -15,009 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 29 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 77,076 67,931 Short 53,610 49,901 Net 23,466 18,030 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 29 Mar 2016 Prior week week Long 33,005 28,550 Short 73,801 74,246 Net -40,796 -45,696 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Mar 2016 week Prior week Long 20,255 19,375 Short 18,381 18,358 Net 1,874 1,017 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)