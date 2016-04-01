版本:
UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net longs hit lowest in almost two years -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds comment, table, details on dollar and euro contracts)
    April 1 Speculators slashed bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar for a fourth  straight week, with net longs falling
to their lowest in nearly two years, according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $4.65
billion in the week ended March 29, from $5.91 billion the
previous week. Dollar net longs came in below $10 billion for a
seventh consecutive week.
    In March, the dollar index fell 3.7 percent, its weakest
monthly performance since April last year.
    The dollar has struggled as revised interest rate forecasts
from the Federal Reserve, or the so-called "dot plots", released
a few weeks ago showed just two rate increases in 2016. In
contrast, at the December meeting of the Federal Open Market
Committee, the central bank projections showed at least four
rate hikes this year.
    Even a strong U.S. jobs report for March released on Friday
was not expected to change the Fed's dovish view on the U.S.
economy. 
    "The higher unemployment rate confirms that more
improvements need to be seen before the Fed can pull the trigger
on raising rates," said Kathy Lien, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
    "The increase in the jobless rate guarantees that rates will
remain unchanged in April and unless the next two retail sales
and/or earnings reports show big improvements, monetary policy
will be held steady in June as well."
    In other currencies, euro net shorts continued to decline,
to their lowest in roughly a month in the latest week. Net euro
shorts fell to 63,811 contracts from 66,053 the week before.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         29 Mar 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long             84,870            82,812
 Short            30,483            29,466
 Net              54,387            53,346
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         29 Mar 2016            Prior week
         week             
 Long             93,726            91,334
 Short           157,537           157,387
 Net             -63,811           -66,053
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         29 Mar 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             38,926           38,526
 Short            78,954           76,249
 Net             -40,028          -37,723
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         29 Mar 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             17,932           19,391
 Short            13,285           15,205
 Net               4,647            4,186
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         29 Mar 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             28,146           21,807
 Short            34,326           36,816
 Net              -6,180          -15,009
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         29 Mar 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             77,076           67,931
 Short            53,610           49,901
 Net              23,466           18,030
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         29 Mar 2016           Prior week
         week             
 Long             33,005           28,550
 Short            73,801           74,246
 Net             -40,796          -45,696
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
          Mar 2016 week        Prior week
 Long             20,255           19,375
 Short            18,381           18,358
 Net               1,874            1,017
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)

