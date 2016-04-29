版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 30日 星期六 04:23 BJT

UPDATE 1-U.S. dollar net shorts hit highest in over 3 years -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds table, analyst comment, details on euro and dollar
positioning)
    April 29 Speculators' bearish bets on the U.S.
dollar hit their largest since February 2013, boosted by
expectations that the Federal Reserve will take its time in
raising interest rates this year,  according to Reuters
calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net short position rose to $4.19
billion in the week ended April 26, from short contracts valued
at $1.85 billion in the previous week. Speculators were short
the dollar for a second straight week.
    So far in 2016, the dollar has fallen 5.7 percent after
gaining more than 9 percent last year. The dollar was on track
for its worst yearly performance since 2007.
    The culprit has been a generally dovish Fed that has been
proceeding with caution on raising interest rates given
persistent global risks to the U.S. economy.
    The U.S. central bank held interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday and while it left the door open to a hike in June, its
statement implied it was in no hurry to follow on from its
December rate hike.
    "The U.S. dollar has remained under pressure in the
aftermath of the FOMC decision, with a rising inflation
expectations and falling U.S. nominal yields depressing U.S.
real rates," wrote BNP Paribas in a research note.
    "We expect this process to continue in the week ahead, with
softer readings on Monday's manufacturing and Friday's (U.S.)
jobs report likely to bolster Fed concerns about slowing U.S.
activity."
   In other currencies, euro net shorts continued to decline, to
their lowest in nearly two years. Net euro shorts fell to 39,667
 contracts, from 46,917 short contracts the week before.
    BNP Paribas expects an improving outlook for the euro
against the dollar. 
    "We remain long this pair (EUR/USD), targeting a move up to
$1.16," the French bank said.
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
         April 26, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             97,470           105,710
 Short            30,972            33,840
 Net              66,498            71,870
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
         April 26, 2016         Prior week
         week             
 Long             99,072           101,211
 Short           138,739           148,128
 Net             -39,667           -46,917
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
         April 26, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             40,431           32,765
 Short            89,100           87,917
 Net             -48,669          -55,152
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
         April 26, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             23,990           19,859
 Short            14,725           10,449
 Net               9,265            9,410
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
         April 26, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             37,104           32,473
 Short            25,105           25,165
 Net              11,999            7,308
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
         April 26, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long            109,932           97,472
 Short            50,392           53,366
 Net              59,540           44,106
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
         April 26, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             34,602           43,925
 Short            53,917           58,334
 Net             -19,315          -14,409
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
         April 26, 2016        Prior week
         week             
 Long             24,459           22,674
 Short            17,075           17,323
 Net               7,384            5,351
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐