Speculators bearish dollar bets hit highest since Feb. 2013 -CFTC, Reuters

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 Bearish bets on the U.S. dollar hit their largest since Feb. 5, 2013 this week, boosted by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off on raising interest rates further this year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net short positions rose to $6.46 billion in the week ended May 3, from short contracts valued at $4.19 billion in the previous week. Speculators were short the dollar for a third straight week. Prior to the current three-week bearish turn, speculators had been long since May 2014.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award