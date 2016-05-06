Speculators bearish dollar bets hit highest since Feb. 2013 -CFTC, Reuters

May 6 Bearish bets on the U.S. dollar hit their largest since Feb. 5, 2013 this week, boosted by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off on raising interest rates further this year, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net short positions rose to $6.46 billion in the week ended May 3, from short contracts valued at $4.19 billion in the previous week. Speculators were short the dollar for a third straight week. Prior to the current three-week bearish turn, speculators had been long since May 2014.

(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Tom Brown)