UPDATE 1-Speculators bearish dollar bets hit highest since Feb. 2013 -CFTC, Reuters

* Dollar shorts rise to highest in 3 years * Reduced bets Fed will hike U.S. interest rates knocks dollar * Dollar down nearly 5 percent in 2016 (Adds data, table) By Dion Rabouin May 6 Speculators increased bets against the U.S. dollar for the third straight week, taking the most net dollar short bets this week since Feb. 5, 2013, on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would hold off on raising interest rates further this year. The value of the dollar's net short positions rose to $6.46 billion in the week ended May 3, from $4.19 billion in short contracts the previous week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. Prior to the current three-week bearish turn, speculators had been long the dollar since May 2014. The dollar recovered late in the week after hitting its lowest point since January 2015 against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday. The dollar index rose nearly 1 percent, recovering from last week's decline that was the largest since early February. For the year, the greenback is down nearly 5 percent. Much of the dollar's weakness has been tied to reduced bets that the Fed would not tighten credit this year. The Fed kept interest rates unchanged at its most recent policy meeting last week, and while it left the door open to a hike in June, its statement implied Fed officials were in no hurry to tighten credit after a rate hike in December. U.S. data released since the meeting has been mixed with inflation indicators lagging. Fed funds futures rates show investors see less than a 10 percent chance that the U.S. central bank would raise rates in June and odds are close to 50-50 that it would not raise rates at all this year. The reduced bets for dollar strength have helped the euro, as speculators' net short bets on the continental currency fell this week to their lowest since May 2014. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japan Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) -$7.215 billion May 3, 2016 week Prior week Long 85,627 97,470 Short 24,106 30,972 Net 61,521 66,498 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $3.394 billion May 3, 2016 week Prior week Long 113,034 99,072 Short 136,653 138,739 Net -23,619 -39,667 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $3.67 billion May 3, 2016 week Prior week Long 46,105 40,431 Short 86,513 89,100 Net -40,408 -48,669 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-0.895 billion May 3, 2016 week Prior week Long 21,297 23,990 Short 14,468 14,725 Net 6,829 9,265 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-1.489 billion May 3, 2016 week Prior week Long 39,840 37,104 Short 20,897 25,105 Net 18,943 11,999 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-3.921 billion May 3, 2016 week Prior week Long 99,024 109,932 Short 46,629 50,392 Net 52,395 59,540 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $0.353 billion May 3, 2016 week Prior week Long 35,753 34,602 Short 48,173 53,917 Net -12,420 -19,315 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars) $-0.636 billion May 3, 2016 week Prior week Long 25,306 24,459 Short 16,106 17,075 Net 9,200 7,384 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Tom Brown and Richard Chang)