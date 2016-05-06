版本:
UPDATE 1-Speculators bearish dollar bets hit highest since Feb. 2013 -CFTC, Reuters

* Dollar shorts rise to highest in 3 years
    * Reduced bets Fed will hike U.S. interest rates knocks
dollar
    * Dollar down nearly 5 percent in 2016

 (Adds data, table)
    By Dion Rabouin
    May 6 Speculators increased bets against the
U.S. dollar for the third straight week, taking the most net
dollar short bets this week since Feb. 5, 2013, on expectations
the U.S. Federal Reserve would hold off on raising interest
rates further this year.
    The value of the dollar's net short positions rose to $6.46
billion in the week ended May 3, from $4.19 billion in short
contracts the previous week, according to Reuters calculations
and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday. Prior to the current three-week bearish turn,
speculators had been long the dollar since May 2014.
    The dollar recovered late in the week after hitting its
lowest point since January 2015 against a basket of major
currencies on Tuesday. The dollar index rose nearly 1
percent, recovering from last week's decline that was the
largest since early February. For the year, the greenback is
down nearly 5 percent. 
    Much of the dollar's weakness has been tied to reduced bets
that the Fed would not tighten credit this year.
    The Fed kept interest rates unchanged at its most recent
policy meeting last week, and while it left the door open to a
hike in June, its statement implied Fed officials were in no
hurry to tighten credit after a rate hike in December.
  
    U.S. data released since the meeting has been mixed with
inflation indicators lagging. Fed funds futures rates show
investors see less than a 10 percent chance that the U.S.
central bank would raise rates in June and odds are close to
50-50 that it would not raise rates at all this year.
    The reduced bets for dollar strength have helped the euro,
as speculators' net short bets on the continental currency fell
this week to their lowest since May 2014.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    
Japan Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)  
 -$7.215 billion
         May 3, 2016 week        Prior week
 Long              85,627            97,470
 Short             24,106            30,972
 Net               61,521            66,498
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $3.394 billion
         May 3, 2016 week        Prior week
 Long             113,034            99,072
 Short            136,653           138,739
 Net              -23,619           -39,667
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $3.67 billion
         May 3, 2016 week       Prior week
 Long              46,105           40,431
 Short             86,513           89,100
 Net              -40,408          -48,669
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $-0.895 billion
         May 3, 2016 week       Prior week
 Long              21,297           23,990
 Short             14,468           14,725
 Net                6,829            9,265
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $-1.489 billion
         May 3, 2016 week       Prior week
 Long              39,840           37,104
 Short             20,897           25,105
 Net               18,943           11,999
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $-3.921 billion 
         May 3, 2016 week       Prior week
 Long              99,024          109,932
 Short             46,629           50,392
 Net               52,395           59,540
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $0.353 billion
         May 3, 2016 week       Prior week
 Long              35,753           34,602
 Short             48,173           53,917
 Net              -12,420          -19,315
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 NZ dollars)
 $-0.636 billion 
         May 3, 2016 week       Prior week
 Long              25,306           24,459
 Short             16,106           17,075
 Net                9,200            7,384
 
 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Tom Brown and Richard
Chang)

