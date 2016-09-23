Specs cut U.S. dollar longs for 2nd week; sterling shorts fall further

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Speculators pared back favorable bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday, reflecting expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates just once this year.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $6.56 billion in the week ended Sept. 20, from $7.13 billion the previous week, the data showed.
The sterling net short position, meanwhile, fell again this week, hitting the smallest since mid-July. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
