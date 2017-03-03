版本:
Speculators cut net long U.S. dollars to lowest since October: CFTC, Reuters

March 3 Speculators reduced bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, pushing net longs to their lowest since early October, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.

The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $13.01 billion in the week ended Feb. 28, from $15.02 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by G Crosse)
