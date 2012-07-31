UPDATE 1-CFTC lawyers: Gensler's MF Global recusal unnecessary

* Dec. 13 memo showed Gensler, Corzine did not socialize
* Findings come amid criticism from Congress -report
By Alexandra Alper and Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, July 31 Commodity Futures Trading
Commission Chairman Gary Gensler knew Jon Corzine, the former
head of MF Global Holdings Ltd, but the two were not
close enough for the CFTC chief to have to recuse himself from a
probe of the failed brokerage, according to an internal report.
A 15-page confidential memo from agency lawyers first
obtained by Bloomberg concluded that although the two men had
crossed paths -- including once at the New York Marathon -- they
did not socialize closely for 14 years.
The memo, dated Dec. 13, came at a time when the U.S.
derivatives regulator was being criticized for its oversight of
MF Global amid larger concerns about the futures industry and
the need for regulation, the report said.
"This review concludes that Chairman Gensler was not
required to withdraw from matters involving MFGI," the report
stated. "From a legal and ethical perspective, Chairman
Gensler's participation in Commission matters involving MFGI was
not improper."
MF Global sought bankruptcy protection in late October,
leaving investigators searching for an estimated $1.6 billion in
missing customer funds.
Another brokerage, Iowa-based Peregrine Financial Group,
collapsed earlier this month after regulators discovered that
the firm may have misused roughly $200 million of customer
money.
Gensler has said his agency failed in its oversight of
Peregrine, and both scandals have led the
industry to consider an insurance fund to protect futures
customers.
Some U.S. lawmakers have also said Gensler's recusal from
the MF Global probe made overseeing the agency's work more
difficult. Republican Senators told Gensler his decision to step
aside in CFTC's probe was more about preserving his reputation
than taking responsibility.
CFTC lawyers interviewed Gensler about his relationship with
Corzine and told him his recusal was unnecessary before writing
the memo in order to have a record of their analysis, an agency
spokesman told Bloomberg.
A spokesman for Corzine decline to comment.
Gensler and Corzine both worked together in the early 1990s
at Goldman Sachs, Wall Street's biggest investment bank, but had
infrequent discussions after they both left, according to the
report.
Corzine, a former Democratic U.S. senator and governor of
New Jersey, later occasionally crossed paths with Gensler at
political events, it said.