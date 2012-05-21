JPMorgan loss shows global swaps rule need-Gensler

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 21 JPMorgan Chase and Co's
recently announced trading loss of more than $2 billion
is a "stark reminder" of how overseas trading can transfer risk
back to the United States, the top U.S. futures regulator plans
to say on Monday.
Speaking at a Conference held by the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Chairman Gary Gensler will point to the loss - which involved
credit default swaps - to highlight the need for a tough
approach to global swaps regulation.
While the loss was incurred in London, "it appears that the
bank here in the U.S. is absorbing these losses," he will say,
according to prepared remarks.
The CFTC has been tasked by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law with boosting transparency and limiting risk in
the $708 trillion over-the-counter swaps market.
Widespread ignorance about swaps exposure, especially at
insurer American International Group, severely damaged
the financial system during the 2007-2009 crisis.
Gensler and Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary
Schapiro are scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking
Committee on Tuesday.
Lawmakers are expected to press the two regulators about the
losses and whether any laws or rules may have been broken.