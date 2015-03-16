US CFTC fines ICE unit $3 mln over data reporting violations

BRIEF-Emera Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.72
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
March 16 U.S. derivatives regulators on Monday ordered a unit of Intercontinental Exchange to pay $3 million to settle civil charges that it submitted inaccurate and incomplete data reports over a 20-month period.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said that ICE Futures U.S. Inc failed to correct the ongoing errors, even after CFTC staff alerted the exchange operator about the problems.
In addition to the penalty, ICE must create a new chief data officer position and undertake other remedial steps, the CFTC said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson)
* Proposes to acquire Engie E&P International S.A. For $3.9 billion; Neptune is backed by funds advised by the Carlyle Group Source text : (http://bit.ly/2r3VYIO) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 11 First-quarter operational margins at Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA seem "sustainable" over time, indicating the Brazilian phone carrier that is under bankruptcy protection is generating cash flow, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Thursday.