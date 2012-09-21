版本:
UPDATE 1-Infinity Futures ordered by CFTC to pay fine

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Infinity Futures LLC, an introducing broker, was ordered to pay $340,000 over supervision violations, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

The CFTC said Infinity employees ignored warning signs that third-party customer funds were improperly being deposited in a proprietary trading account.

Regulators are tightening oversight of brokers' potential misuse of customer funds after customer money went missing at two brokerage firms, MF Global and Peregrine Financial Group, that later collapsed.

