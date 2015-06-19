Ex-MF Global trader settles CFTC manipulation claims for $500K

| NEW YORK, June 19
NEW YORK, June 19 A former trader at the
broker-dealer unit of MF Global Holdings Ltd's will
pay $500,000 to resolve claims that he tried to manipulate
palladium and platinum futures prices, a U.S. regulator said on
Friday.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said former MF
Global Inc trader Joseph Welsh had agreed to the penalty as part
of a settlement resolving a lawsuit filed by the CFTC in
Manhattan federal court in 2012.
The case had tentatively been set for a June 15 trial until
a deal in principle was reached last month and approved on
Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William Pauley.
Under the settlement, Welsh will be permanently banned from
trading CFTC-regulated palladium and platinum products and must
undertake compliance training, the commission said.
Welsh neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing as part of the
settlement. His lawyer, David Mollon, declined to comment.
The CFTC accused Welsh of scheming with a former portfolio
manager at hedge fund Moore Capital Management to artificially
inflate prices of palladium and platinum futures contracts
traded on CME Group Inc's New York Mercantile Exchange
from 2006 to 2008.
Moore Capital and the former portfolio manager, Christopher
Pia, previously settled related claims with the CFTC for $25
million and $1 million, respectively.
The CFTC claims also prompted class action lawsuits against
MF Global, Moore and Welsh from purchasers or sellers of
platinum or palladium futures and purchasers of the metals in
the physical market between 2006 and 2010.
Those lawsuits have since been settled. MF Global filed for
bankruptcy in 2011.
The case is U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission v.
Welsh, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01873.
(Editing by Ted Botha and Richard Chang)