版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 11日 星期二 00:46 BJT

U.S. court greenlights part of DTCC lawsuit against CFTC

WASHINGTON, March 10 A U.S. federal judge allowed some portions of a lawsuit filed by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp against the top U.S. derivatives regulator to proceed, according to an order on Monday.

The DTCC had sued the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over the way it had allowed two DTCC rivals - CME Group Inc and IntercontinentalExchange - to gather potentially lucrative swap trading data.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐