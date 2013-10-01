UPDATE 1-U.S. CFTC's top Libor enforcer quits

By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. derivatives
regulator's top enforcer, best known for hunting down and
imposing big fines on investment banks for manipulating the
Libor interest rate benchmark, will be stepping down this month,
the agency said on Tuesday.
The departure of David Meister, head of enforcement at the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, comes as his close ally
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler's five-year term draws to a close at
the end of the year without a clear candidate to replace him.
During Meister's nearly three years on the job, the CFTC
filed a record number of actions against Wall Street.
Meister, who lives in New York with his family, said he was
leaving the agency for personal reasons, and had not started
searching for a new job. But he predicted there would be no
let-up in the agency's active enforcement policy.
"We're in a new spot from where we were several years ago,
particularly with the onset of Dodd-Frank," Meister told Reuters
over the phone, referring to the law to overhaul Wall Street and
prevent a repeat of the 2007-09 crisis.
The CFTC was long a sleepy agency overseeing agriculture
futures, but took on a vastly increased role after the financial
crisis.
Under Meister's leadership, the CFTC imposed fines totaling
just under $1.3 billion on UBS, Barclays and
RBS for their role in rigging the widely used Libor
benchmark for interbank interest rates.
Further settlements with other banks are likely to come out
in the coming months and the CFTC has also subpoenaed a host of
firms over a related benchmark, known as ISDAfix. The two
benchmarks together determine the price of swaps.
Gretchen Low, currently the enforcement division's chief
counsel, will take over from Meister. Before that, she was an
associate director in the division for more than 11 years.