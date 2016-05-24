UPDATE 2-U.S. swaps regulator approves rule closing cross-border loophole

(Adds comments from CFTC Chairman Massad and Commissioner Giancarlo)

WASHINGTON May 24 The U.S. derivatives regulator on Wednesday said it had adopted a final rule on margins for uncleared swaps that cross national boundaries, as it aims to shield the country from risks created when offshore deals go sour.

Members of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted 2 to 1 on the rule, which applies to swaps that are traded outside of clearinghouses and which is "closely aligned" with other existing cross-border margin requirements, it said.

In some cases, swap dealers and participants can comply with comparable requirements on margin, or collateral, from another country as an alternative to the rule and the CFTC laid out a process for reviewing if the foreign margin requirements can be substituted.

On a call with reporters, CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad said the rule would "ensure the safety and soundness of swaps dealers" and reduce "the potential for conflict with rules of other international regulators." It also draws a "clear reasonable line as to when the CFTC should take offshore risk into account."

"The interconnected nature of the global swaps market means that risks created across the globe have the potential to flow back into the United States," he also said, adding that the commission had considered how the rule fits with a framework laid out by the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

After the 2008 financial crisis, regulators worldwide clamped down on risk-taking in the $710 trillion global swaps market that is dominated by large U.S. banks such as Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

But the CFTC regime did not apply to foreign units of U.S. firms as long as they did not have a financial guarantee from the parent company. As a result, some firms removed the guarantees from the foreign units in order to escape the rules for swaps, a common type of derivative used to hedge risk.

Massad said that "our margin rule or a comparable international measure applies to swaps dealers that are foreign consolidated subsidiaries of a U.S. parent," even when the subsidiary is not guaranteed.

The dissenting vote, Commissioner J. Christopher Giancarlo, said the rule included "a set of preconditions to substituted compliance that is overly complex, unduly narrow and operationally impractical" and that it deviated from a framework laid out by IOSCO and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)