Fat finger not likely cause of Monday oil plunge: CFTC's Chilton

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 A trader pressing the wrong
key was not the likely cause of a brief plunge in oil prices on
Monday, a top regulator at the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission told Reuters.
"Based upon our initial review, it does not appear that a
fat finger is the likely cause of the oil price dive yesterday,"
Commissioner Bart Chilton said on Tuesday.
Brent crude prices plummeted more than $3 in a matter of
minutes just before 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Monday as trading
volumes - which had been muted by the Rosh Hashana holiday -
shot up.
It was not immediately clear what caused the price plunge,
but CFTC officials are looking into the matter.