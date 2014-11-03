U.S. swaps watchdog seeks rule tweaks to ease burden for small users

WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday proposed minor rule changes to ease the regulatory burden for smaller derivative market users, who have broad support in Congress.

A day before the mid-term U.S. elections, the CFTC's new chairman Tim Massad proposed the changes so that farmers and energy firms, the original users of derivative markets, do not get unduly burdened by a raft of new rules introduced after the credit crisis.

"What we're trying to do is simply make sure the rules don't have unintended consequences for commercial companies, for farmers, for ranchers ... who had nothing to do with the crisis," Massad told reporters after a CFTC meeting that was open to the public.

The CFTC, which regulates swaps and futures trading, has implemented a raft of new rules for the $710 trillion swaps market to rein in the Wall Street banks that dominate it, after they nearly crashed the financial system in 2008.

Bank of America, Citigroup and JP Morgan Chase & Co are among the largest players.

Massad, who took the helm at the agency in June, has often said he would tweak any of the rules if they made life harder for the original market users, though he must walk a fine line so as not to be seen as weakening the agency's oversight.

While the changes are technical, and do not amount to a fundamental overhaul of the new rules mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank act, they can have a big impact on specific groups of market users.

One proposed rule change involves the time at which the amount of money clients need to put up as a security when entering a futures contract is calculated each day.

The CFTC said it would not automatically require calculations earlier in the business day by 2018, as was foreseen in the original rule. Users had complained that the earlier calculation would raise costs for them.

A second tweak eased some reporting requirements for users of futures, who often close deals over the phone or through text messages that are not easy to archive.

The agency also proposed changes to the way it looks at forward contracts used in energy markets, in which the volume of the deliverable is not precisely set. That optionality subjects them to tougher rules that energy market participants have said could be an undue burden on a commonly used contract.

The proposed changes will be opened in a few days for public comment, after which the CFTC can make them final.

Democrats as well as Republicans in the Senate Agriculture Committee, which oversees the CFTC, have often stressed that it should go easy on farmers and smaller energy firms. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Richard Chang)