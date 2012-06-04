UPDATE 1-US senator urges Obama to replace commodities chief

* Senator Sanders slams CFTC's Gensler
* Says CFTC should have imposed trading curbs sooner
* Gensler's term has expired, can stay through Jan 2013
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, June 4 A U.S. senator called on
President Barack Obama on Monday to replace the chairman of the
chief derivatives regulatory agency with an official who will
crack down more quickly on speculation in oil and other
commodities markets.
In a sharply worded letter, Sen. Bernie Sanders, an
Independent from Vermont, slammed Commodity Futures Trading
Commission Chairman Gary Gensler for not swiftly putting in
place position limits, which curb the size of positions that
traders can hold in commodities like gold and oil.
The curbs were included in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
reform law, which aimed to rein in the kind of market
risk-taking that sparked the 2008 financial crisis.
"In blatant disregard of the law, Chairman Gensler has
allowed oil and gasoline prices to be dictated by Wall Street
speculators instead of supply-and-demand fundamentals," Sanders
wrote. "As a result, the American people continue to pay much
higher prices for gasoline than they should."
The CFTC declined to comment.
The CFTC's position limits rules, finalized in October, are
set to go into effect later this year.
Sanders said they should have been put into place sooner. He
blames Gensler for the lag.
Gensler's term expired in April, but the law allows him to
stay in office until January 2013. President Obama has not shown
his hand on whether he will reappoint Gensler.
"The president believes that Chairman Gensler has provided
strong and effective leadership and is grateful for his ongoing
contribution to the CFTC," a spokeswoman for President Obama
said in an email. She noted that Gensler is "currently able to
continue serving in this role as a holdover."
Obama has shown a keen interest in cracking down on oil
market manipulation as part of his wider push to show he's doing
all he can to prevent spikes in gasoline prices.
In the run up to the November presidential election, he
unveiled a plan in April that would boost penalties for
companies found guilty of manipulation in the oil futures market
and increase funding for the CFTC's surveillance and enforcement
staff.
The agency has faced a backlash from industry groups eager
to overturn the Dodd-Frank position limits rules.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
(SIFMA) and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association
(ISDA) brought a legal challenge against the rules in December.
They argued that they would damage the efficiency of markets and
were not explicitly required by Dodd-Frank.
Industry groups have also argued there is no concrete
evidence to show that speculation in oil markets drives up gas
prices.
SLAMMED FROM THE LEFT
The legal challenge has not stymied criticism among liberal
lawmakers, who say the curbs are needed to lower fuel costs for
Americans already suffering from a sluggish economy.
In March, a group of Senate Democrats, including Sanders,
wrote Gensler a letter asking him to put the curbs into effect
immediately. Later that month, the Vermont lawmaker introduced a
bill to force the CFTC to use its emergency powers to impose the
curbs swiftly.
Reuters has reported that the agency conducted a legal
analysis that suggested the agency's emergency authorities would
not immediately permit it to impose position limits.
GENSLER'S TERM
Gensler was sworn in to his CFTC post in 2009 despite fears
among some lawmakers who were skeptical that the former Goldman
Sachs executive could fairly regulate the same markets he
once worked in.
Sanders and Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington
state, both objected to Gensler's nomination, fearing he would
not be tough enough on swaps regulation.
While Gensler worked as a top official at the U.S. Treasury,
he participated in talks on legislation that deregulated swaps
and relaxed barriers between commercial and investment banks.