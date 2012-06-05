UPDATE 2-US Republicans seeks funding curbs for market regulators

* House GOP seek to slash CFTC 2013 budget by $25 mln
* Propose modest increase for SEC of $50 mln
* Democrats: JPMorgan loss is a case for funding boost
* Appropriations panels to review budgets Wednesday
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 5 U.S. House Republicans
proposed on Tuesday spending cuts for the federal commodities
regulator and only a modest increase for the securities
regulator, prompting outrage from Democrats who pointed to
JPMorgan Chase & Co's $2 billion trading loss as a prime
case for greater funding.
The House Appropriations Committee's fiscal 2013 spending
package would slash the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's
annual budget by about $25 million to $180.4 million.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, meanwhile, would see
its 2013 budget rise by about $50 million, to $1.37 billion from
$1.32 billion, according to the Republicans' proposal.
Both budgets are well below the targets that President
Barack Obama had proposed for the SEC and CFTC, with both
agencies finalizing numerous new regulations required by the
2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight law.
"The result of the House bill is to effectively put the
interests of Wall Street ahead of those of the American public
by significantly underfunding the agency Congress tasked to
oversee derivatives - the same complex financial instruments
that helped contribute to the most significant economic downturn
since the Great Depression," CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said on
Tuesday.
In addition, the bill would attach some strings to the SEC's
budget by forcing the agency to earmark $50 million toward
information technology projects, and not let it dip into a $50
million reserve fund for those projects.
Critics of the Republicans' proposal, including House
Financial Services Ranking Member Barney Frank, said denying the
SEC access to the fund would effectively wipe out the SEC budget
boost.
"The fact that the Republican Party is lavishing money on
weapons systems that the Pentagon does not want while reducing
the necessary funds for the regulation of derivatives, is a
textbook example of terrible priorities," he said.
A spokesman for the SEC declined to comment.
The unveiling of the proposed SEC and CFTC budgets comes a
day before banking regulators are due to appear before the
Senate Banking Committee where they will face questions on their
oversight of JPMorgan. The bank revealed last month that it had
suffered at least $2 billion in losses on complex trades that
started as hedges but grew into a risky bet.
JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon is due to testify
before Congress next week.
The bank's trading involved credit-default swaps, the same
type of derivative blamed for playing a role in American
International Group Inc's near-collapse during the
financial crisis.
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro and Gensler have both said their
agencies are probing issues related to the loss. They have also
said that because not all of the Dodd-Frank derivatives
regulations are complete, they did not have a full window into
the risky trades.
Norm Dicks, the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations
Committee, said the Republicans' spending plan emphasizes a
"self-regulatory approach" to Wall Street.
"Recent press stories have reported that (the) CFTC would be
using its new authority under the Dodd-Frank Act for the very
first time to investigate the record trading loss at JPMorgan,"
he said in a statement. "This investigation is a timely example
of why the law was necessary and why the agency should be fully
funded."
House Republicans, who are critical of many provisions in
Dodd-Frank, have been seeking to use funding cuts as a way to
starve regulators of resources and slow down the implementation
of the law.
More recently, the CFTC has also come under fire for its
oversight of the collapsed brokerage MF Global.
While the CFTC has borne the brunt of Republican efforts to
slash funding, the SEC has managed each year since the crisis to
win spending increases.
That may be due in part to the fact that the agency's budget
is offset by industry transaction fees, and does not contribute
to the U.S. deficit.
The appropriations subcommittees that oversee the SEC and
CFTC will consider the spending bills on Wednesday.
In addition to the proposed budgets for the SEC and CFTC,
the House Appropriations Committee is also proposing to change
the funding structure for the newly-created Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau.
Under the plan, the CFPB would no longer be funded by the
Federal Reserve, and instead would have its budget appropriated
by Congress starting in 2014.
Critics of the new CFPB, which was created by the Dodd-Frank
law to protect consumers from unfair credit-card practices and
predatory lending, have complained the bureau should be more
directly accountable to Congress.