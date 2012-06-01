Speculators increase net shorts in most softs-CFTC

June 1 Speculators increased their net short positions in raw sugar, cocoa and arabica coffee futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 29, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. They trimmed their net short position in cotton, the data showed. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -22,732 -125 34,401 -1,631 -9,294 3,112 Sugar -2,298 -1,169 240,858 -318 -212,575 4,511 Coffee -20,241 -3,397 37,747 -680 -16,218 4,508 Cotton -4,009 2,219 72,432 217 -65,969 -2,734 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -9,781 -307 6,340 -2698 4,816 4,287 Sugar 30,488 -1,287 109,049 873 -151,456 3,395 Coffee -12,175 -2,305 21,688 -284 -10,574 4,186 Cotton -9,410 3,540 56,964 -336 -64,110 -2,234 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 999 74 -2,375 -1,356 201,720 4,327 Sugar 37,904 45 -25,986 -3,026 934,883 29,606 Coffee 2,347 -1,170 -1,287 -429 229,971 7,350 Cotton 19,010 -1,266 -2,455 296 306,308 7,669 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -12,084 -588 6,769 -2,678 3,719 4,166 Sugar 50,113 -3,672 98,228 -654 -143,194 3,672 Coffee -13,247 -1,292 21,850 -698 -15,128 4,773 Cotton -9,789 3,397 54,199 -598 -44,557 483 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 4,049 490 -2,453 -1390 189,385 4,335 Sugar 19,297 4,058 -24,444 -3404 753,540 23,951 Coffee 8,212 -2,271 -1,687 -512 150,688 1,243 Cotton 2,074 -3,638 -1,927 356 191,976 1,961 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at