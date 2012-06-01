版本:
Speculators increase net shorts in most softs-CFTC

June 1 Speculators increased their net short positions in raw
sugar, cocoa and arabica coffee futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the
week to May 29, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.	
    They trimmed their net short position in cotton, the data showed.	
   	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:                                                                        
                                                                                                                                               
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm                                                                                 
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                         
 Cocoa             -22,732    -125    34,401  -1,631    -9,294   3,112                                                                         
 Sugar              -2,298  -1,169   240,858    -318  -212,575   4,511                                                                         
 Coffee            -20,241  -3,397    37,747    -680   -16,218   4,508                                                                         
 Cotton             -4,009   2,219    72,432     217   -65,969  -2,734                                                                         
 =====================================================================                                                                         
                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                          
                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                          
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                 
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                         
 Cocoa              -9,781    -307     6,340   -2698     4,816   4,287                                                                         
 Sugar              30,488  -1,287   109,049     873  -151,456   3,395                                                                         
 Coffee            -12,175  -2,305    21,688    -284   -10,574   4,186                                                                         
 Cotton             -9,410   3,540    56,964    -336   -64,110  -2,234                                                                         
                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                          
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                 
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                         
 Cocoa                 999      74    -2,375  -1,356   201,720   4,327                                                                         
 Sugar              37,904      45   -25,986  -3,026   934,883  29,606                                                                         
 Coffee              2,347  -1,170    -1,287    -429   229,971   7,350                                                                         
 Cotton             19,010  -1,266    -2,455     296   306,308   7,669                                                                         
 =====================================================================                                                                         
                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                          
                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                          
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                 
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                         
 Cocoa             -12,084    -588     6,769  -2,678     3,719   4,166                                                                         
 Sugar              50,113  -3,672    98,228    -654  -143,194   3,672                                                                         
 Coffee            -13,247  -1,292    21,850    -698   -15,128   4,773                                                                         
 Cotton             -9,789   3,397    54,199    -598   -44,557     483                                                                         
                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                          
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                 
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                         
 Cocoa               4,049     490    -2,453   -1390   189,385   4,335                                                                         
 Sugar              19,297   4,058   -24,444   -3404   753,540  23,951                                                                         
 Coffee              8,212  -2,271    -1,687    -512   150,688   1,243                                                                         
 Cotton              2,074  -3,638    -1,927     356   191,976   1,961                                                                         
 =====================================================================                                                                         
                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                          
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY                                                                              
 Cocoa                                                                                                                                         
 Sugar                                                                                                                                         
 Coffee                                                                                                                                        
 Cotton                                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                                               
