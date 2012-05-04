Speculators cut net long position in raw sugar-CFTC

May 4 Speculators cut their net long position in raw sugar futures and options again on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 1, while they trimmed their net shorts in both cocoa and arabica coffee, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Speculators raised their net long position slightly in cotton. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -26,565 2,861 35,485 1,168 -9,127 -4,480 Sugar 3,760 -10,491 253,265 -3,276 -247,730 21,607 Coffee -18,684 349 38,399 -633 -19,517 44 Cotton 10,411 640 74,396 -172 -84,212 2,506 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -10,817 3,749 7,145 872 4,527 -4,015 Sugar 35,815 -8,896 122,207 3474 -188,702 15,592 Coffee -11,370 694 21,591 -1609 -13,119 935 Cotton -1,317 -1,882 55,652 1515 -80,230 605 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa -1,061 -1,055 207 451 195,076 5,116 Sugar 39,974 -2,330 -9,295 -7,840 860,705 -2,433 Coffee 3,097 -260 -199 239 210,953 1,414 Cotton 26,490 2,734 -594 -2,972 248,228 755 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -13,042 3,973 7,485 899 3,457 -3,986 Sugar 55,488 -5,927 115,610 1,748 -179,996 15,184 Coffee -13,687 810 22,693 -1,792 -18,236 1,208 Cotton -6,190 -1,235 55,183 1,175 -64,134 1,023 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 1,897 -1,387 203 501 182,207 4,758 Sugar 16,225 -4,650 -7,327 -6355 706,597 -18,521 Coffee 9,508 -457 -278 231 144,219 -2,148 Cotton 15,182 1,855 -41 -2818 180,785 -2,058 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at