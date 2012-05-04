版本:
Speculators cut net long position in raw sugar-CFTC

May 4 Speculators cut their net long position in raw sugar futures and options again on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 1, while they trimmed their net shorts in both cocoa and arabica coffee,
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.	
    Speculators raised their net long position slightly in cotton.	
    	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                                                                                                      
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm                                                                                                                                                        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                                                                                
 Cocoa             -26,565   2,861    35,485   1,168    -9,127  -4,480                                                                                                                                                
 Sugar               3,760 -10,491   253,265  -3,276  -247,730  21,607                                                                                                                                                
 Coffee            -18,684     349    38,399    -633   -19,517      44                                                                                                                                                
 Cotton             10,411     640    74,396    -172   -84,212   2,506                                                                                                                                                
 =====================================================================                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                                                                                        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                                                                                
 Cocoa             -10,817   3,749     7,145     872     4,527  -4,015                                                                                                                                                
 Sugar              35,815  -8,896   122,207    3474  -188,702  15,592                                                                                                                                                
 Coffee            -11,370     694    21,591   -1609   -13,119     935                                                                                                                                                
 Cotton             -1,317  -1,882    55,652    1515   -80,230     605                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                                                                                        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                                                                                                
 Cocoa              -1,061  -1,055       207     451   195,076   5,116                                                                                                                                                
 Sugar              39,974  -2,330    -9,295  -7,840   860,705  -2,433                                                                                                                                                
 Coffee              3,097    -260      -199     239   210,953   1,414                                                                                                                                                
 Cotton             26,490   2,734      -594  -2,972   248,228     755                                                                                                                                                
 =====================================================================                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                                                                                        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                                                                                                
 Cocoa             -13,042   3,973     7,485     899     3,457  -3,986                                                                                                                                                
 Sugar              55,488  -5,927   115,610   1,748  -179,996  15,184                                                                                                                                                
 Coffee            -13,687     810    22,693  -1,792   -18,236   1,208                                                                                                                                                
 Cotton             -6,190  -1,235    55,183   1,175   -64,134   1,023                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                                                                                        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                                                                                                
 Cocoa               1,897  -1,387       203     501   182,207   4,758                                                                                                                                                
 Sugar              16,225  -4,650    -7,327   -6355   706,597 -18,521                                                                                                                                                
 Coffee              9,508    -457      -278     231   144,219  -2,148                                                                                                                                                
 Cotton             15,182   1,855       -41   -2818   180,785  -2,058                                                                                                                                                
 =====================================================================                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY                                                                                                                                                     
 Cocoa                                                                                                                                                                                                                
 Sugar                                                                                                                                                                                                                
 Coffee                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 Cotton                                                                                                                                                                                                               
                                                                                                                                                                                                                      
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                 
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or                                                                                                                                                                     
 or the CFTC website at

