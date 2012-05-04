Speculators cut net long position in raw sugar-CFTC

May 4 Speculators cut their net long position in raw sugar futures and options again on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 1, while they trimmed their net shorts in both cocoa and arabica coffee,
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
Speculators raised their net long position slightly in cotton.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -26,565 2,861 35,485 1,168 -9,127 -4,480
Sugar 3,760 -10,491 253,265 -3,276 -247,730 21,607
Coffee -18,684 349 38,399 -633 -19,517 44
Cotton 10,411 640 74,396 -172 -84,212 2,506
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -10,817 3,749 7,145 872 4,527 -4,015
Sugar 35,815 -8,896 122,207 3474 -188,702 15,592
Coffee -11,370 694 21,591 -1609 -13,119 935
Cotton -1,317 -1,882 55,652 1515 -80,230 605
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa -1,061 -1,055 207 451 195,076 5,116
Sugar 39,974 -2,330 -9,295 -7,840 860,705 -2,433
Coffee 3,097 -260 -199 239 210,953 1,414
Cotton 26,490 2,734 -594 -2,972 248,228 755
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -13,042 3,973 7,485 899 3,457 -3,986
Sugar 55,488 -5,927 115,610 1,748 -179,996 15,184
Coffee -13,687 810 22,693 -1,792 -18,236 1,208
Cotton -6,190 -1,235 55,183 1,175 -64,134 1,023
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 1,897 -1,387 203 501 182,207 4,758
Sugar 16,225 -4,650 -7,327 -6355 706,597 -18,521
Coffee 9,508 -457 -278 231 144,219 -2,148
Cotton 15,182 1,855 -41 -2818 180,785 -2,058
=====================================================================
SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Cocoa
Sugar
Coffee
Cotton
