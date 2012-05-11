Speculators turn net short in raw sugar - CFTC

May 11 Speculators switched to a net short position in raw sugar
futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 8, U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
They increased their net short position in arabica coffee and trimmed their
net short position in U.S. cocoa. Speculators also cut their net long position
in cotton, the data showed.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -21,537 5,028 36,109 624 -14,871 -5,744
Sugar -9,931 -13,691 246,624 -6,641 -219,969 27,761
Coffee -20,873 -2,189 38,544 145 -16,906 2,611
Cotton 6,451 -3,960 73,451 -945 -76,494 7,718
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -6,983 3,834 9,615 2470 -2,831 -7,358
Sugar 20,387 -15,428 117,293 -4914 -161,717 26,985
Coffee -13,621 -2,251 22,021 430 -10,814 2,305
Cotton -7,306 -5,989 55,645 -7 -72,841 7,389
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa -100 961 298 91 192,619 -2,457
Sugar 40,760 786 -16,723 -7,428 882,047 21,342
Coffee 3,178 81 -766 -567 219,299 8,346
Cotton 27,910 1,420 -3,408 -2,814 256,820 8,592
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -9,005 4,037 9,927 2,442 -4,031 -7,488
Sugar 43,353 -12,135 108,884 -6,726 -155,427 24,569
Coffee -15,051 -1,364 22,643 -50 -16,542 1,694
Cotton -10,957 -4,767 55,028 -155 -56,124 8,010
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 2,782 885 327 124 179,723 -2,484
Sugar 17,407 1,182 -14,217 -6890 715,111 8,514
Coffee 9,877 369 -927 -649 146,714 2,495
Cotton 14,736 -446 -2,683 -2642 184,858 4,073
=====================================================================
