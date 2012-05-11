Speculators turn net short in raw sugar - CFTC

May 11 Speculators switched to a net short position in raw sugar futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 8, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. They increased their net short position in arabica coffee and trimmed their net short position in U.S. cocoa. Speculators also cut their net long position in cotton, the data showed. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -21,537 5,028 36,109 624 -14,871 -5,744 Sugar -9,931 -13,691 246,624 -6,641 -219,969 27,761 Coffee -20,873 -2,189 38,544 145 -16,906 2,611 Cotton 6,451 -3,960 73,451 -945 -76,494 7,718 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -6,983 3,834 9,615 2470 -2,831 -7,358 Sugar 20,387 -15,428 117,293 -4914 -161,717 26,985 Coffee -13,621 -2,251 22,021 430 -10,814 2,305 Cotton -7,306 -5,989 55,645 -7 -72,841 7,389 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa -100 961 298 91 192,619 -2,457 Sugar 40,760 786 -16,723 -7,428 882,047 21,342 Coffee 3,178 81 -766 -567 219,299 8,346 Cotton 27,910 1,420 -3,408 -2,814 256,820 8,592 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -9,005 4,037 9,927 2,442 -4,031 -7,488 Sugar 43,353 -12,135 108,884 -6,726 -155,427 24,569 Coffee -15,051 -1,364 22,643 -50 -16,542 1,694 Cotton -10,957 -4,767 55,028 -155 -56,124 8,010 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 2,782 885 327 124 179,723 -2,484 Sugar 17,407 1,182 -14,217 -6890 715,111 8,514 Coffee 9,877 369 -927 -649 146,714 2,495 Cotton 14,736 -446 -2,683 -2642 184,858 4,073 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at