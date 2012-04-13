Specs take big slice out of cotton net longs-CFTC

April 13 Speculators sharply cut their net long position in cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to April 10, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Speculators raised their net short position in arabica coffee and U.S. cocoa, and raised their net long position in sugar, the data showed. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -31,148 -6,324 31,463 -218 1,232 7,075 Sugar 68,886 3,506 249,498 2,028 -340,936 1,717 Coffee -18,292 -738 37,977 151 -19,053 339 Cotton 576 -9,869 68,606 -296 -73,418 10,181 ===================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -16,201 -6,569 3,071 -273 14,755 7,328 Sugar 107,232 -11,107 105,070 4770 -270,210 -756 Coffee -9,069 -760 22,441 176 -13,952 336 Cotton -2,561 -9,857 49,566 897 -68,717 9,590 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa -79 47 -1,547 -534 190,633 -1,511 Sugar 35,354 14,344 22,553 -7,250 875,567 -5,981 Coffee 1,211 -1 -630 249 232,974 3,423 Cotton 17,476 -616 4,235 -17 256,174 -319 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Cocoa -17,321 -6,396 3,386 -38 13,343 6,981 Sugar 116,426 -9,433 106,842 2,926 -255,318 -543 Coffee -8,368 40 23,301 -108 -23,858 -595 Cotton -2,379 -7,306 47,393 -203 -60,640 8,144 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Cocoa 2,367 24 -1,775 -571 181,142 4,492 Sugar 8,165 14,521 23,885 -7471 726,557 -9,404 Coffee 9,864 374 -939 289 158,097 285 Cotton 11,050 -770 4,576 135 186,779 -4,665 ===================================================================== SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Cocoa Sugar Coffee Cotton Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website at