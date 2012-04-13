Specs take big slice out of cotton net longs-CFTC

April 13 Speculators sharply cut their net long position in
cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to April 10, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
Speculators raised their net short position in arabica coffee and U.S.
cocoa, and raised their net long position in sugar, the data showed.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -31,148 -6,324 31,463 -218 1,232 7,075
Sugar 68,886 3,506 249,498 2,028 -340,936 1,717
Coffee -18,292 -738 37,977 151 -19,053 339
Cotton 576 -9,869 68,606 -296 -73,418 10,181
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -16,201 -6,569 3,071 -273 14,755 7,328
Sugar 107,232 -11,107 105,070 4770 -270,210 -756
Coffee -9,069 -760 22,441 176 -13,952 336
Cotton -2,561 -9,857 49,566 897 -68,717 9,590
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa -79 47 -1,547 -534 190,633 -1,511
Sugar 35,354 14,344 22,553 -7,250 875,567 -5,981
Coffee 1,211 -1 -630 249 232,974 3,423
Cotton 17,476 -616 4,235 -17 256,174 -319
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -17,321 -6,396 3,386 -38 13,343 6,981
Sugar 116,426 -9,433 106,842 2,926 -255,318 -543
Coffee -8,368 40 23,301 -108 -23,858 -595
Cotton -2,379 -7,306 47,393 -203 -60,640 8,144
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 2,367 24 -1,775 -571 181,142 4,492
Sugar 8,165 14,521 23,885 -7471 726,557 -9,404
Coffee 9,864 374 -939 289 158,097 285
Cotton 11,050 -770 4,576 135 186,779 -4,665
=====================================================================
SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Cocoa
Sugar
Coffee
Cotton
