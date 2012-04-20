版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 21日 星期六 03:37 BJT

Speculators turn net short in cotton on ICE-CFTC

April 20 Speculators switched to a small net short position in
cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to April 17, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.	
    Speculators increased their net short positions in U.S. cocoa and arabica
coffee, while they cut their net long position in raw sugar, the data showed.	
    	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:                                                                              
                                                                                                                                                     
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm                                                                                       
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                               
 Cocoa             -32,246  -1,098    32,560   1,097     1,308      76                                                                               
 Sugar              36,235 -32,651   254,529   5,031  -301,034  39,902                                                                               
 Coffee            -22,177  -3,885    39,118   1,141   -16,525   2,528                                                                               
 Cotton               -485  -1,061    75,391   6,785   -76,505  -3,087                                                                               
 =====================================================================                                                                               
                                                                                                                                                     
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                     
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                       
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                               
 Cocoa             -16,790    -589     4,547    1476    14,355    -400                                                                               
 Sugar              68,379 -38,853   115,210   10140  -234,824  35,386                                                                               
 Coffee            -14,786  -5,717    24,629    2188   -12,391   1,561                                                                               
 Cotton             -7,543  -4,982    54,488    4922   -70,124  -1,407                                                                               
                                                                                                                                                     
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                       
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                               
 Cocoa                -491    -412    -1,622     -75   186,560  -4,073                                                                               
 Sugar              40,964   5,610    10,270 -12,283   849,367 -26,200                                                                               
 Coffee              2,964   1,753      -416     214   206,422 -26,552                                                                               
 Cotton             21,581   4,105     1,599  -2,636   246,139 -10,035                                                                               
 =====================================================================                                                                               
                                                                                                                                                     
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                     
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer                                                                                       
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                                                                               
 Cocoa             -19,116  -1,795     4,771   1,385    13,257     -86                                                                               
 Sugar              79,504 -36,922   113,676   6,834  -224,219  31,099                                                                               
 Coffee            -16,101  -7,733    25,546   2,245   -18,607   5,251                                                                               
 Cotton             -9,233  -6,854    52,472   5,079   -56,107   4,533                                                                               
                                                                                                                                                     
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
                     Other         NonReport              Open                                                                                       
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                                                                               
 Cocoa               2,806     439    -1,718      57   174,362  -6,780                                                                               
 Sugar              19,611  11,446    11,428  -12457   730,255   3,698                                                                               
 Coffee              9,729    -135      -567     372   145,225 -12,872                                                                               
 Cotton             10,985     -65     1,883   -2693   188,096   1,317                                                                               
 =====================================================================                                                                               
                                                                                                                                                     
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY                                                                                    
 Cocoa                                                                                                                                               
 Sugar                                                                                                                                               
 Coffee                                                                                                                                              
 Cotton                                                                                                                                              
                                                                                                                                                     
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or                                                                                                    
 or the CFTC website at

