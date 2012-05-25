版本:
Speculators add to net shorts in cocoa, cotton-CFTC

May 25 Speculators increased their net short positions in cocoa and
cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to May 22, and trimmed them
in raw sugar and arabica coffee, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed
on Friday.	
    	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:                 
                                                                                        
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm                          
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                  
 Cocoa             -22,607  -1,551    36,032  -1,711   -12,406   3,984                  
 Sugar              -1,129   6,330   241,176  -2,924  -217,086   5,514                  
 Coffee            -16,844   1,088    38,427    -357   -20,726    -150                  
 Cotton             -6,228  -3,246    72,215    -296   -63,235   2,228                  
 =====================================================================                  
                                                                                        
                                                                                       
                                                                                        
                                                                                       
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer                          
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                  
 Cocoa              -9,474  -1,901     9,038   -2029       529   4,474                  
 Sugar              31,775   7,093   108,176   -4037  -154,851   6,629                  
 Coffee             -9,870     659    21,972    -419   -14,760    -107                  
 Cotton            -12,950     118    57,300     405   -61,876   1,890                  
                                                                                        
                                                                                       
                     Other         NonReport              Open                          
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                  
 Cocoa                 925     176    -1,019    -722   197,393   1,588                  
 Sugar              37,859    -768   -22,960  -8,919   905,277  16,743                  
 Coffee              3,517     450      -858    -581   222,621   6,124                  
 Cotton             20,276  -3,728    -2,751   1,316   298,639  16,679                  
 =====================================================================                  
                                                                                        
                                                                                       
                                                                                        
                                                                                       
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer                          
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg                  
 Cocoa             -11,496  -2,155     9,447  -1,867      -447   4,841                  
 Sugar              53,785   7,016    98,882  -6,347  -146,866   5,112                  
 Coffee            -11,955     720    22,548    -636   -19,901    -292                  
 Cotton            -13,186     438    54,797    -511   -45,040   3,217                  
                                                                                        
                                                                                       
                     Other         NonReport              Open                          
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg                  
 Cocoa               3,559     -71    -1,063    -748   185,050   1,720                  
 Sugar              15,239   2,998   -21,040   -8779   729,589   2,322                  
 Coffee             10,483     838    -1,175    -630   149,445   3,556                  
 Cotton              5,712  -4,290    -2,283    1146   190,015   1,406                  
 =====================================================================                  
                                                                                        
                                                                                       
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY                       
 Cocoa                                                                                  
 Sugar                                                                                  
 Coffee                                                                                 
 Cotton                                                                                 
                                                                                        
                                                                                       
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or                                       
 or the CFTC website at

