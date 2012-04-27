Speculators return to net long cotton position-CFTC

April 27 Speculators switched back to a net long position in
cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to April 24, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
Speculators trimmed their net short positions in U.S. cocoa and arabica
coffee, and cut their net long position in raw sugar, the data showed.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -29,426 2,820 34,317 1,757 -4,647 -5,955
Sugar 14,251 -21,984 256,541 2,012 -269,337 31,697
Coffee -19,033 3,144 39,032 -86 -19,561 -3,036
Cotton 9,771 10,256 74,568 -823 -86,718 -10,213
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -14,566 2,224 6,273 1726 8,542 -5,813
Sugar 44,711 -23,668 118,733 3523 -204,294 30,530
Coffee -12,064 2,722 23,200 -1429 -14,054 -1,663
Cotton 565 8,108 54,137 -351 -80,835 -10,711
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa -6 485 -244 1,378 189,960 3,400
Sugar 42,304 1,340 -1,455 -11,725 863,138 13,771
Coffee 3,357 393 -438 -22 209,539 3,117
Cotton 23,756 2,175 2,378 779 247,473 1,334
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -17,015 2,101 6,586 1,815 7,443 -5,814
Sugar 61,415 -18,089 113,862 186 -195,180 29,039
Coffee -14,497 1,604 24,485 -1,061 -19,444 -837
Cotton -4,955 4,278 54,008 1,536 -65,157 -9,050
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 3,284 478 -298 1420 177,449 3,087
Sugar 20,875 1,264 -972 -12400 725,118 -5,137
Coffee 9,965 236 -509 58 146,367 1,142
Cotton 13,327 2,342 2,777 894 182,843 -5,253
=====================================================================
SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Cocoa
Sugar
Coffee
Cotton
