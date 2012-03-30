Specs switch to cotton net long, cut coffee, cocoa shorts

March 30 Speculators switched to a net long position in cotton futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. while they trimmed their net shorts in coffee and cocoa in the week to March 27, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

They raised their net long position in sugar by 2,285 contracts to 82,956, building on the increase of more than 30,000 contracts of the previous week.