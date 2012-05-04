UPDATE 1-Speculators cut sugar net longs for 3rd week-CFTC

May 4 Speculators cut their net long position in
raw sugar futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week to
May 1, for the third straight week, bringing it to the lowest
level since January, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data showed on Friday.
They trimmed their position by 10,491 lots to 3,760 lots, as
the futures market edged down to the lowest level in nearly one
year, with plenty of supplies in the pipeline.
In cotton, speculators added a slight 638 contracts,
bringing their net long position to the highest in a month at
10,411 contracts.
They trimmed their net short position in U.S. cocoa futures
and options by 2,861 lots to 26,565 lots, and cut their net
short position in arabica coffee by a small 348 contracts to
18,684 contracts, the data showed.