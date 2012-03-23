RPT-Speculators raise sugar longs, cut other soft shorts - CFTC

March 23 Speculators increased their net long position in
raw sugar futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week ended March 20 by
over 30,326 contracts, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on
Friday.
They increased their net short positions in cocoa, coffee and cotton, data
showed.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders
report:
SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -21,336 -1,990 35,046 -1,646 -13,027 5,694
Sugar 80,670 30,325 243,565 -2,835 -355,250 -37,555
Coffee -20,544 -1,529 37,586 551 -15,884 1,568
Cotton -7,784 -231 68,057 -123 -62,758 214
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -5,348 -1,398 6,541 -737 133 4,873
Sugar 130,667 26,359 94,069 -11425 -278,919 -29,319
Coffee -11,161 -2,777 22,294 998 -10,915 1,095
Cotton -10,920 -1,292 47,352 736 -55,899 -320
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa -643 -680 -683 -2,059 181,278 -2,547
Sugar 23,169 4,322 31,015 10,065 886,607 42,363
Coffee 941 1,276 -1,159 -591 220,422 13,951
Cotton 16,982 738 2,483 137 251,257 8,551
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Cocoa -6,129 -1,470 6,758 -785 -438 4,664
Sugar 133,778 23,405 102,646 -7,778 -260,646 -23,270
Coffee -11,706 -2,744 23,414 1,591 -20,394 -619
Cotton -9,319 -1,543 45,900 209 -51,845 600
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Cocoa 435 -394 -626 -2015 168,406 -3,719
Sugar -8,134 -2,790 32,356 10433 738,649 32,566
Coffee 10,249 2,418 -1,563 -646 155,555 8,168
Cotton 12,627 540 2,637 194 188,724 6,176
=====================================================================
