版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 24日 星期六 03:59 BJT

RPT-Speculators raise sugar longs, cut other soft shorts - CFTC

March 23 Speculators increased their net long position in
raw sugar futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week ended March 20 by
over 30,326 contracts, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on
Friday. 	
    They increased their net short positions in cocoa, coffee and cotton, data
showed.	
	
 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders 
 report:
                                                                      
 SUPPLEMENTAL     Non-Comm           Indexes              Comm        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa             -21,336  -1,990    35,046  -1,646   -13,027   5,694
 Sugar              80,670  30,325   243,565  -2,835  -355,250 -37,555
 Coffee            -20,544  -1,529    37,586     551   -15,884   1,568
 Cotton             -7,784    -231    68,057    -123   -62,758     214
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES + OPTS    Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa              -5,348  -1,398     6,541    -737       133   4,873
 Sugar             130,667  26,359    94,069  -11425  -278,919 -29,319
 Coffee            -11,161  -2,777    22,294     998   -10,915   1,095
 Cotton            -10,920  -1,292    47,352     736   -55,899    -320
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Cocoa                -643    -680      -683  -2,059   181,278  -2,547
 Sugar              23,169   4,322    31,015  10,065   886,607  42,363
 Coffee                941   1,276    -1,159    -591   220,422  13,951
 Cotton             16,982     738     2,483     137   251,257   8,551
 =====================================================================
 
 
 FUTURES ONLY      Managed             Swaps          Producer        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg       Net     Chg
 Cocoa              -6,129  -1,470     6,758    -785      -438   4,664
 Sugar             133,778  23,405   102,646  -7,778  -260,646 -23,270
 Coffee            -11,706  -2,744    23,414   1,591   -20,394    -619
 Cotton             -9,319  -1,543    45,900     209   -51,845     600
 
                     Other         NonReport              Open        
                       Net     Chg       Net     Chg  Interest     Chg
 Cocoa                 435    -394      -626   -2015   168,406  -3,719
 Sugar              -8,134  -2,790    32,356   10433   738,649  32,566
 Coffee             10,249   2,418    -1,563    -646   155,555   8,168
 Cotton             12,627     540     2,637     194   188,724   6,176
 =====================================================================
 
                 SUPPLEMENTAL    FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
 Cocoa                                                           
 Sugar                                                           
 Coffee                                                          
 Cotton                                                          
 
 Additional CFTC data can be found at          or             
 or the CFTC website at

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐