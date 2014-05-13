U.S. regulator to weed out unfair advantage for automated traders

WASHINGTON May 13 The U.S. futures regulator
wants to weed out any unfair advantage speed traders may have by
getting sensitive information ahead of others, an official said
on Tuesday, as it weighs new rules for computerized trading.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission was also looking at
whether it could get better market information by making
computer-driven trading firms meet the same regulatory
requirements as so-called floor traders.
"We want to make sure that in evaluating these markets, that
the information is readily available to all market
participants," Vince McGonagle, who heads the CFTC's division of
market oversight, said at Senate panel hearing.
Computer-driven trading has become a hot issue because of
best-selling author Michael Lewis's new book "Flash Boys," which
argues that stock markets are rigged in favor of a handful of
high-speed trading firms.
There are no rules specifically governing high-frequency
trading, in which firms dip in and out of markets in fractions
of a second, but the Department of Justice, the FBI, and
financial regulators are now looking into them.
The hearing by the Senate Agriculture committee, which
oversees the CFTC, was into whether the automated trading firms
also posed a threat for futures markets, used for instance by
farmers to hedge the value of their crops.
CFTC staff is considering whether to draw up rules for
automated trading after receiving comments from market
participants on a so-called concept release, often a first step
towards new regulations.
McGonagle did not say whether the agency had actual evidence
that high-frequency traders did have privileged access to
information, and said it was too early to say whether the CFTC
would come out with new rules.
"We need to do a thoughtful and diligent review ... to see
whether or where Commission action is warranted," he said.
Terry Duffy, the head of the CME Group Inc, the
world's largest futures exchange, said benefiting from minimal
time differences between exchanges - a core point of Michael
Lewis's book - was not possible in futures markets, where any
contract always only trades on one exchange.
But Andrei Kirilenko, a former chief economist at the CFTC,
who has extensively published about the issue in his current
role as an academic, said there were still problems.
"The public deserves much greater transparency about what's
going on inside these markets," Kirilenko said.
