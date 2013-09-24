CFTC fines broker that absorbed Peregrine Financial accounts

CHICAGO, Sept 24 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission on Tuesday fined brokerage Vision Financial
Markets $140,000 for failing to supervise employees handling
futures accounts.
The Connecticut-based broker did not immediately respond to
a request for comment. The firm raised its profile in the
futures industry last year by absorbing the accounts of
customers from bankrupt rival Peregrine Financial Group.
Vision in May 2012 did not properly calculate a customer's
speculative positions in CME Group Inc's feeder cattle
market, allowing a violation of position limits set by the
exchange, according to the CFTC.
A faulty back-office software program that enabled the error
was discovered in July 2012 but not fixed until January 2013,
the agency said. Vision used the program to identify potential
limit violations for all its customer accounts.
The faulty program was in place last autumn when Vision
agreed to take control of accounts held by former clients of
Iowa-based Peregrine Financial. Peregrine collapsed in July 2012
after founder Russell Wasendorf Sr. confessed to stealing from
tens of thousands of customers over two decades.