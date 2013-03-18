U.S. regulators examining 'wash trades,' eye new rules: Chilton

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 17
SAN FRANCISCO, March 17 U.S. futures regulators,
concerned about the frequency with which high-speed traders
engage in banned self-dealing, are examining the practice with
an eye toward crafting new rules to prevent it, a top regulator
said on Monday.
The examination of so-called wash trades is "in a juvenile
stage at this point," Commodity Futures Trading Commission's
Bart Chilton told Reuters on the sidelines of the National Grain
and Feed Association meeting.
"We are trying to figure out whether it's going on and why
it's going on," he said.
In a wash trade, a trading firm improperly sells a contract
to itself without taking any risk in the market.
The practice is barred under CFTC and exchange rules because
it can create the appearance of an active market where there is
none.
The review was prompted by a recent report by CFTC
surveillance staff showing a "shocking" level of wash trading
across a range of markets, including financial, energy,
agricultural and metals contracts, Chilton said.
He would not provide figures, saying that CFTC lawyers asked
him not to, but indicated wash trades accounted for more than a
small amount of transactions.
He declined to say whether the CFTC's enforcement division
was involved in the review of wash trades.
"If this were 0.4 percent (of trading) I wouldn't be giving
speeches about it... (these are) whole percentages," Chilton
said. "We looked at it over a specific continuum, and we saw
fairly constant wash sales being generated."
Chilton said that until recently he thought the practice was
fairly rare.
But the CFTC's surveillance data shows the practice is
widespread among high-frequency trading firms, said Chilton, who
has frequently accused rapid-fire computer-driven strategies of
distorting markets and boosting the cost of trading for
individual investors.
Some 13.7 million contracts changed hands on an average day
last month at CME Group Inc 's futures markets;
IntercontinentalExchange Inc 's markets handled about 3.6
million contracts.
In a speech to the grain group, Chilton called for new
restraints on high-frequency trading firms, including requiring
them to register with regulators, test their computer programs
before running them out in live markets, and have
"wash-blocking" programs that prevent them from being on both
side of a trade.
MARKET MAKING?
He also said regulators should be able to levy greater fines
on firms, and said he wanted the CFTC crack down on
market-making programs, in which exchanges typically reduce or
waive fees for high-speed traders in order to boost liquidity in
certain markets.
"We need to be sure there aren't any perverse incentives to
be involved in things like wash trades," he said. "We should
have a rule on the market maker programs, to standardize these
things a little bit."
Exchanges including CME and IntercontinentalExchange run
dozens of market-making programs that get only cursory review
from the CFTC, he said.
An IntercontinentalExchange spokeswoman said it has
technology in place that prevents wash trades.
A CME spokeswoman said the exchange operator enforces its
rules against wash trades and is "in the process of developing
technology" to prevent it from happening at the exchange level.