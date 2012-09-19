版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三

B2Gold to buy CGA Mining for C$1.1 bln

Sept 19 Canadian miner B2Gold Corp said it is buying CGA Mining Ltd in a deal valued at about C$ 1.1 billion ($1.13 billion).

The offer of C$3.18 per share represents a premium of 20 percent to CGA's Tuesday closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

