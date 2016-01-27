Canada's CGI posts 5.6 pct rise in revenue on higher US, UK sales

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
Jan 27 Canadian information technology and outsourcing services provider CGI Group Inc reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in the United States and UK.
Net income rose to C$237.7 million ($168.86 million), or 75 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$236.3 million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's revenue rose to C$2.68 billion from C$2.54 billion. ($1 = 1.4077 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Maju Samuel)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: