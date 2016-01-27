UPDATE 1-Higher US, UK sales help Canada's CGI beat profit estimates

(Compares results with estimates, adds Q1 details)

Jan 27 Canadian information technology and outsourcing services provider CGI Group Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in the United States and the UK.

The Montreal-based company, which is also holding its annual general meeting on Wednesday, said its backlog of signed orders rose to C$21.51 billion ($15.29 billion) at the end of December from C$20.18 billion a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs and other adjustments, the company earned 84 Canadian cents per share in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' average estimate of 82 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 9 percent to C$716.0 million in the United States and nearly 18 percent to C$365.3 million in the UK.

Operating expenses rose about 5.8 percent to C$2.35 billion.

Net income rose to C$237.7 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter, from C$236.3 million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose 5.6 percent to C$2.68 billion. ($1 = 1.4077 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Maju Samuel)