Canadian software company CGI reports quarterly profit

Nov 14 CGI Group Inc, the Canadian software company partially blamed for the flawed launch of the website of President Barack Obama's new healthcare program, posted a quarterly profit compared with a year-earlier loss.

CGI reported net income of C$141 million ($135 million), or 44 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of C$168 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's loss in the fourth quarter of 2012 was due to costs associated with its acquisition of Anglo-Dutch rival Logica Plc.

Montreal-based CGI's revenue rose 53 percent to C$2.5 billion.