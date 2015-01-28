Canada's CGI reports 25 pct jump in profit

Jan 28 Information technology and outsourcing
services provider CGI Group Inc posted a 25 percent
rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses and higher
earnings from the United States and the UK.
The Canadian company said its backlog of signed orders rose
to C$20.17 billion ($16.20 billion) at the end of December from
C$19.25 billion a year earlier.
CGI also authorized a buyback program of about 19.05 million
shares, or up to 10 percent of its public float, over the year
starting Feb. 11.
Net income rose to C$236.3 million, or 74 Canadian cents per
share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$189.8 million, or 60
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 4 percent to C$2.54 billion.
Operating expenses fell more than 7 percent to C$2.22
billion.
($1 = 1.2452 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Manya Venkatesh; Editing by
Don Sebastian)