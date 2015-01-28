UPDATE 1-Canada's CGI reports 25 pct jump in profit

(Adds shares)
Jan 28 Information technology and outsourcing
services provider CGI Group Inc posted a 25 percent
rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses and higher
earnings from the United States and the UK.
CGI's shares rose as much as 8 percent to a record high of
C$50.65 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. U.S.-listed shares rose
as much as 7.5 percent to $40.68.
The Canadian company said its backlog of signed orders rose
to C$20.17 billion ($16.20 billion) at the end of December from
C$19.25 billion a year earlier.
Earnings before finance costs, finance income and income tax
expenses rose 41 percent to $95.1 million from the United States
and 67 percent to $35.1 million from the UK.
CGI also authorized a buyback program of about 19.05 million
shares, or up to 10 percent of its public float, over the year
starting Feb. 11.
As at Jan. 23, no shares have been purchased under the
current program which will end on Feb. 10, the company said.
Net income rose to C$236.3 million, or 74 Canadian cents per
share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$189.8 million, or 60
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 4 percent to C$2.54 billion.
Operating expenses fell more than 7 percent to C$2.22
billion.
($1 = 1.2452 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)