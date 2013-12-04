版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 5日 星期四 01:17 BJT

BRIEF-CORRECTED-U.S.-traded CGI group shres down 5.1 pct

NEW YORK Dec 4 CGI GROUP: * U.S.-TRADED CGI GROUP SHARES DOWN 5.1 PCT AFTER REPORT THAT

HEDGE FUND MANAGER JIM CHANOS HAS SHORT POSITION (Removes incorrect stock symbol from metadata)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐