UPDATE 1-CGI Group Q4 profit falls on restructuring charge

Nov 10 CGI Group ,
Canada's largest technology outsourcing and consulting company,
posted a 13 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by a
restructuring charge.
The net profit was C$73.1 million, or 27 Canadian cents a
share, compared with C$84.1 million, or 30 Canadian cents a
share, last year.
The company took a charge of C$45.4 million related to the
advancement of real estate consolidation plans, workforce
adjustments and a non-cash impairment charge.
Excluding items, the company posted a net profit of C$104.8
million, a 4 percent rise from last year.
Revenue rose 2 percent to C$1.03 billion.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)