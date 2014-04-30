Canada's CGI says quarterly profit doubles

April 30 Canadian information technology
services provider CGI Group Inc's quarterly net profit
more than doubled on the back of a 7 percent rise in revenue.
CGI is a former Obamacare contractor and lost the contract
to manage the rollout of Obamacare after a botched launch.
The company's net profit in the second quarter rose to
C$230.9 million ($210.6 million), or 73 Canadian cents per
share, from C$114.2 million, or 36 Canadian cents per share.
During the quarter, the company booked $2.9 billion in
contract awards, of which 40 percent was new business. Bookings
is an indicator of future sales.
Revenue rose to $2.7 billion.
($1 = 1.0966 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)